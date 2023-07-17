Kyle Pitts announces on Instagram that he will avoid the PUP list

Atlanta Falcons fans got some welcomed news on Monday, when Kyle Pitts took to Instagram to announce that he will not be getting placed on the “physically unable to perform” (PUP) list, showing a picture of his steering wheel on his IG story and writing the caption “ain’t no PUP list for me lol.”

This is a very positive development with Training Camp kicking off next week, and it implies that Pitts will be on the field participating in practice at some point during camp.

Big news for the #Falcons:



Pro Bowl TE Kyle Pitts announces he won’t be starting training camp on the PUP list pic.twitter.com/8NbeY8rEnV — Rise Up Ridder (@RiseUpReader) July 16, 2023

Per NFL rules, the Falcons had the option to place their starting tight end on the Active/PUP list at the start of camp, allowing him to participate in team activities but not letting him practice while on the list. Atlanta could have taken him off this list at any point, and it’s a good sign that he seems to be healthy enough to not need a stint on it at all.

If his injury would have been severe enough to where Pitts would definitely not be healthy enough to start the regular season, the Falcons could have placed him onto the Reserve/PUP list by August 29 (when rosters get cut down to 53). This would entail him missing the first four games of the season while the team preserves an extra spot on its 53-man roster as players on the PUP don’t count toward it.

Pitts suffered a season ending torn MCL in a Week 11 victory against the Chicago Bears last season, and there was always optimism for him being healthy and ready for Training Camp this year. We now have something concrete to indicate that Atlanta’s star tight end will be on the field with his teammates during camp, and that he’ll be 100% by the time Week 1 rolls around.

Pitts is looking to rebound after a disappointing season where he tallied 28 receptions, 356 receiving yards and two touchdowns, a far cry from his rookie season where he was named to the Pro Bowl after becoming the second rookie TE ever to tally 1,000 receiving yards.