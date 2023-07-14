Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Friday, July 14

Welcome to Friday, folks. We’ve got some links for you to digest as you slug down your morning coffee and begin the countdown to the weekend.

Figuring out the D-line

The Falcons revamped their defensive line in the offseason, bringing in the likes of NT David Onyemata, and defensive ends Calais Campbell and Bud Dupree. With visions of finally establishing a formidable pass rush and building on their run-stuffing ability, the Falcons’ defense enters 2023 with higher-than-normal expectations. So how will it all look on the field? Our Allen Strk examined the different packages the Falcons could deploy along the defensive line.

2024 Hall of Fame candidates

Eight former Falcons have made the semifinal list for entry into the 2024 NFL Hall of Fame, including long overdue candidates Mike Kenn and Tommy Nobis.

Brian Zeches added as player personnel coordinator

After the front office promotion of Kyle Smith, the Falcons have brought in Brian Zeches as its player personnel coordinator. Zeches spent some time with Smith in Washington, so he’s a familiar face in the player scouting and development department.

Pivotal year profiles

A new offseason feature at the Falcoholic, as we’ve been taking a look at the coming seasons for players entering their prove-it-year, and what it will take for them to stick in Atlanta.