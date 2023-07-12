32 NFL Teams, 32 fantasy football sleepers

Greetings, Falcoholic! It’s that time of the year again. Summer is officially here and before you know it, football will be back! With the return of football comes the return of fantasy football. Since 2019, I’ve annually predicted some quality sleepers from each NFL team that can be had in your upcoming fantasy league drafts. You can find the 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 articles by clicking the respective years.

Before we move onto the 2023 list, let’s go over the criteria. The list will be comprised of one player per NFL team who could bring tremendous value to your fantasy team, and is based on points-per-reception (PPR) scoring format. Some of these players will be recognizable, in that their average draft position (ADP) has great value.

Without further ado, let’s get started.

Arizona Cardinals — RB Keaontay Ingram

WR Rondale Moore (2022), RB Chase Edmonds (2021), WR Andy Isabella (2020), QB Kyler Murray (2019)

There's not a lot to basis to selecting Ingram, other than the fact that he’s currently the Carnivals’ No.2 running back. As a rookie, Ingram had one touchdown and averaged 2.22 yards per carry. Not amazing numbers, but again, he’s one James Conner injury away from starting and unfortunately for Conner, Conner is injury-prone. Ingram is a speculative add who could pay off in a major way.

Atlanta Falcons — QB Desmond Ridder

RB Tyler Allgeier (2022), WR Russell Gage (2021), TE Hayden Hurst (2020), TE Austin Hooper (2019)

Heading into 2023, Falcons’ quarterback Desmond Ridder has a golden opportunity to become the team’s next franchise quarterback. The Falcons have a young, extremely talented offense with the additions of Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and Bijan Robinson.

Ridder will be surrounded by talent that most other quarterbacks would be envious of, and I think Ridder has a chance to be a real fantasy sleeper. In many drafts he will go undrafted, but I think he’s worth taking in the last round if available.

Baltimore Ravens — WR Rashod Bateman

WR Devin Duvernay (2022), WR Rashod Bateman (2021), RB J.K. Dobbins (2020), RB Mark Ingram (2019)

Before breaking his foot in 2022, Ravens’ wide receiver Rashod Bateman was having a solid season. Bateman was averaging an impressive 19.0 yards per reception, and even with the injury and seeing how he bounces back, Bateman is worth a bench spot, as he has high upside for someone you can snag in later rounds of your draft and the Ravens may pass more with Todd Monken at the helm of the offense.

Buffalo Bills — TE Dalton Kincaid

RB James Cook (2022), WR Gabriel Davis (2021), WR John Brown (2020), WR Cole Beasley (2019)

This is certainly more of a gamble than the other selections, as Dalton Kincaid is a rookie tight end in an already impressive offense. Will he have enough touches to make a difference in fantasy? Who really knows as of now. But the potential is there as the tight end position is constantly lacking year after year in the fantasy world. If you can get Kincaid in later rounds, he’s definitely worth the risk.

Carolina Panthers — TE Hayden Hurst

TE Tommy Tremble (2022), QB Sam Darnold (2021), TE Ian Thomas (2020), WR D.J. Moore 2019)

As mentioned above, the tight end spot is tough to predict every year, as there are really only a handful of tight ends that can be trusted. With that said, we look at those in a position to potentially make a difference and Hayden Hurst, a familiar name for Falcons’ fans, is that guy.

The Panthers offense is very tight end-friendly and has a rookie quarterback who may need to bail out on some plays, which will only help Hurst’s volume. Frank Reich-coached offenses typically utilize their tight end, and for Hurst’s current ADP, he’s worth looking at.

Chicago Bears — RB Roschon Johnson

QB Justin Fields (2022), WR Darnell Mooney (2021), WR Anthony Miller (2020), WR Allen Robinson (2019)

This is a deep sleeper. Bears’ rookie running back Roschon Johnson is merely someone to keep an eye on in 2023. Johnson recorded an impressive 49% missed tackle rate in 2022 and would’ve made a larger impact if he wasn’t second on the Texas depth chart behind Bijan Robinson. The Bears have other options, but Johnson could work his way into a role as a bruising short yardage and goal line back earlier than later.

Cincinnati Bengals — TE Irv Smith Jr.

TE Hayden Hurst (2022), QB Joe Burrow (2021), QB Joe Burrow (2020), QB Andy Dalton (2019)

This isn’t someone you should head into your draft targeting, but someone to monitor if you need a late-round tight end. Irv Smith Jr. had high expectations in Minnesota, but failed to impress. In Cincinnati, Smith is hoping to take advantage of an opportunity to line up in another impressive offense and fantasy owners could also benefit from this situation. Joe Burrow found plenty of success with Hayden Hurst last year, and Smith could have a larger role than him.

Cleveland Browns — WR Elijah Moore

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (2022), WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (2021), QB Baker Mayfield (2020), QB Baker Mayfield (2019)

Altering being traded from the New York Jets this offseason, Elijah Moore finds himself in an offense with an upgrade at quarterback compared to what he had last year and a team looking for a complement to Amari Cooper. He’s not a big receiver, but he’s flashy and has the ability to make plays when he has the ball in his hands. We’ll see what kind of impact he makes in Cleveland, but he shouldn’t lack for opportunities.

Dallas Cowboys — TE Luke Schoonmaker

WR James Washington (2022), WR Michael Gallup (2021), TE Blake Jarwin (2020), WR Michael Gallup (2019)

Dallas saw a lot of changes this offseason, specifically on offense. The Cowboys selected tight end Luke Schoonmaker in the second round of this year’s draft, and he’s expected to compete for their No. 1 tight end role this year. If Schoonmaker wins that job, he could be worth a late-round flier in deeper leagues based on past usage the position has had with Dan Prescott at quarterback.

Denver Broncos — TE Greg Dulcich

TE Greg Dulcich (2022), RB Javonte Williams (2021), QB Drew Lock (2020), WR Courtland Sutton (2019)

The Broncos have a new head coach this year in Sean Payton, and the thought is that their offense will be somewhat improved, which isn’t that high of a bar. A beneficiary of the changes happening in Denver should be Greg Dulcich. The second-year tight end posted impressive numbers in year one, finishing as the TE14 despite playing just 10 games due to injury. He’s someone with potential of being an every week tight end starter in fantasy, and for the second straight year, he’s an obvious sleeper choice in Denver’s shaky offense.

Detroit Lions — RB David Montgomery

WR Jameson Williams (2022), WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (2021), TE T.J. Hockenson (2020), WR Kenny Golladay (2019)

David Montgomery remains in the NFC North, as he will now line up in the Detroit Lions offense. With him alongside rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs, the Lions will likely continue to have a powerful rushing attack. Gibbs will likely be the flashy name to come off boards first, but I expect the Lions’ backfield to be closer to a 50/50 split than most expect, and for Montgomery to benefit in the red zone.

Green Bay Packers — WR Jayden Reed

WR Christian Watson (2022), RB A.J. Dillon (2021), RB A.J. Dillon (2020), WR Geronimo Allison (2019)

This is more of a gut feeling than anything, but I expect big things from rookie Jayden Reed in 2023. I’m expecting Reed to be the Packers version of Amon-Ra St. Brown and have a ton of value in PPR leagues as a top target for Jordan Love. We shall see.

Houston Texans — QB C.J. Stroud

TE Brevin Jordan (2022), WR Keke Coutee (2021), RB David Johnson (2020), WR Keke Coutee (2019)

There’s honestly not a lot of fantasy relevance in Houston with Brandin Cooks now gone. But I predict Texans’ C.J. Stroud with finish the season as the top rookie quarterback, which would mean he’s likely a top-15 quarterback overall. He has real talent and the Texans should be headed in the right direction with him.

Indianapolis Colts — WR Josh Downs

QB Matt Ryan (2022), QB Carson Wentz (2021), WR Michael Pittman Jr. (2020), WR Devin Funchess (2019)

A true sleeper, Colts’ rookie wide receiver Josh Downs fell to the third round of the recent draft, but has an opportunity to make an impact in the Colts offense in 2023. He’s a gifted route runner and is very quick, making him a nice complement to Michael Pittman Jr.’s bigger frame. I probably wouldn’t use a pick on him, but he’s someone to keep an eye on as he grows alongside rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Jacksonville Jaguars — RB Tank Bigsby

WR Christian Kirk (2022), WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (2021), TE Tyler Eifert (2020), WR Marqise Lee (2019)

Tank Bigsby is someone to monitor in Jacksonville. He has a cool name and is one injury away from being the team’s starting running back. I wouldn’t use a pick on him, but if you get Travis Etienne, you should definitely add Bigsby.

Kansas City Chiefs — WR Skyy Moore

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2022), WR Demarcus Robinson (2021), RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (2020), WR Mecole Hardman (2019)

Although he didn’t really have a great rookie season, I’m excited about Skyy Moore’s potential in Kansas City. Moore is available in the late rounds of most drafts and you’ll be able to get him around the 11-12th rounds in most drafts, a position he’ll out-perform.

Los Angeles Chargers — WR Quentin Johnston

WR Jalen Guyton (2022), TE Jared Cook (2021), QB Tyrod Taylor (2020), TE Hunter Henry (2019)

I really liked Quentin Johnston heading into the draft, and I’m excited to see what he can do on a pass-happy offense. He’s nothing more than a bench player out of the gate, but he’s one to monitor as injuries naturally happen as the season progresses. Justin Herbert can certainly get him the ball.

Los Angeles Rams — RB Kyren Williams

WR Van Jefferson (2022), TE Tyler Higbee (2021), RB Cam Akers (2020), WR Josh Reynolds (2019)

As of now, Kyren Williams is the RB2 in Los Angeles. If you’ve been following the Rams in recent years, you can’t really trust their running back room, but it’s rare that whoever starts the season as RB1 finishes that way. That’s where Williams perhaps comes in after the coaching staff reportedly liked him a lot last year.

Miami Dolphins — RB De’Von Achane

WR Cedrick Wilson (2022), QB Tua Tagovailoa (2021), WR Preston Williams (2020), WR Kenny Stills (2019)

As of now, the Dolphins don’t have Dalvin Cook on the roster. If that changes, throw this out the window. But for now, I really like what Achane could bring to the fantasy world. A third-round pick in the recent draft, Achane had a productive 2022 with 196 carries for 1,102 yards and eight touchdowns, along with 36 catches for 196 yards and three touchdowns. The Dolphins backfield has some injury-plagued running backs, so I wouldn’t be shocked if Achane makes an impact in year one.

Minnesota Vikings — WR Jordan Addison

TE Irv Smith Jr. (2022), TE Irv Smith Jr. (2021), WR Justin Jefferson (2020), QB Kirk Cousins (2019)

I don’t think he’s technically a “sleeper” but my favorite wide receiver in the recent draft was Jordan Addison. Seeing him lined up opposite Justin Jefferson has me beyond excited to see what Addison can do at the next level. I wouldn’t necessarily reach for him, but if he’s available in the 90-100 range, snag him. I think Addison will finish as the top rookie fantasy wide receiver in 2023.

New England Patriots — TE Mike Gesicki

RB Pierre Strong Jr. (2022), WR Jakobi Meyers (2021), WR N’Keal Harry (2020), WR N’Keal Harry (2019)

After spending several seasons in Miami, tight end Mike Gesicki has joined the New England Patriots. Gesicki has displayed in the past his athletic talent, although he was minimally used in Miami. With a fresh start in New England though, the hope is that one of the best coaches in NFL history will figure out how to utilize his abilities. He’s not worth drafting except for in deep leagues, but someone to monitor for sure as the Patriots tried to reverse a recent trend of underperforming tight ends.

New Orleans Saints — WR Rashid Shaheed

WR Chris Olave (2022), QB Jameis Winston (2021), RB Latavius Murray (2020), TE Jared Cook (2019)

After finishing as a WR3 or better in the final half of the 2022 season, wide receiver Rashid Shaheed is one of my top sleepers you can get for good value. He’s very talented, and his current ADP has him going extremely late in drafts. He’s not a starter yet, but Shaheed is worth a late-round pick in my opinion, and is a home run hitter in this offense.

New York Giants — WR Wan’Dale Robinson

WR Kadarius Toney (2022), QB Daniel Jones (2021), QB Daniel Jones (2020), WR Golden Tate (2019)

He’s not technically a sleeper as he flashed a lot in 2022, but Giants’ receiver Wan’Dale Robinson is someone to keep on your radar. Robinson has the potential to be the best receiver the Giants have in 2023, and the only thing that may interfere with that is if he struggles from coming back from a torn ACL that ended his 2022 season. With his current ADP being in the 200 range, to me that’s worth a gamble as a bench player.

New York Jets — TE Tyler Conklin

WR Braxton Berrios (2022), QB Zach Wilson (2021), WR Denzel Mims (2020), TE Chris Herndon (2019)

I’ve made the argument before, and I’ll make it again. The tight end position is ultra-thin, so unless you have one of the handful of tight ends you can trust, nobody is off the table. Jets’ tight end Tyler Conklin has an upgrade at quarterback this year in Aaron Rodgers and is currently going off boards as TE29. I’d be nervous to have him as my starter heading into Week 1, but he’s definitely worth a bench spot if you have a free one.

Las Vegas Raiders — TE Michael Mayer

WR Demarcus Robinson (2022), WR John Brown (2021), WR Hunter Renfrow (2020), RB Josh Jacobs (2019)

With tight end Darren Waller now with the Giants, the Raiders turn to rookie Michael Mayer in 2023. Mayer was the third tight end drafted in the NFL Draft and should instantly compete with Austin Hooper for targets. Similar to the argument I made above, he’s worth adding to your bench considering the wasteland which is the tight end position and his current ADP of 25. By season’s end, I could see Mayer as a every week tight end starter in fantasy.

Philadelphia Eagles — WR Quez Watkins

RB Kenneth Gainwell (2022), WR DeVonta Smith (2021), QB Carson Wentz (2020), WR DeSean Jackson (2019)

The Eagles have one of the more talented offenses in the league, that’s no surprise. One name to keep an eye on is receiver Quez Watkins, who will compete to be the No. 3 receiver in Philadelphia this season behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Watkins is insanely fast and currently has an insanely low ADP of 324, meaning he’s overlooked. I’d consider putting him on your bench, but it’s more of a gut feeling I have that he will make at least somewhat of an impact.

Pittsburgh Steelers — RB Jaylen Warren

WR George Pickens (2022), Defense (2021), WR Diontae Johnson (2020), WR James Washington (2019)

He’s currently no more than a handcuff player, but Jaylen Warren could elevate to a top-15 running back if an injury happened. With that, it makes him someone you want to add to your bench if possible. If you can get him with a late-round pick, do it!

San Francisco 49ers — QB Sam Darnold

QB Trey Lance (2022), QB Trey Lance (2021), WR Brandon Aiyuk (2020), RB Tevin Coleman (2019)

This is purely a gut feeling, but I do think Darnold has an outside chance to start for the 49ers with the uncertainty of Brock Purdy’s injury situation and whether the team is as enamored with Trey Lance as they were a couple of years ago. In my opinion, Darnold may be the ideal quarterback for this offense that Kyle Shanahan has put together and could finally flourish there.

Seattle Seahawks — K Jason Myers

TE Noah Fant (2022), WR D’Wayne Eskridge (2021), TE Will Dissly (2020), WR D.K. Metcalf (2019)

In 2023, kicker Jason Myers will be aiming for his second-consecutive top-five finish and his fifth top-12 finish in six years. When the popular kickers start going off the board in the late rounds, I’d snag Myers.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers — WR Trey Palmer

WR Russell Gage (2022), RB Giovani Bernard (2021), RB Ronald Jones II (2020), WR Chris Godwin (2019)

I honestly want no part of this team in fantasy, at least not out of the gate. But receiver Trey Palmer adds a different level of speed to the Buccaneers offense, so that alone makes him someone to keep on your radar. But he’s not worth drafting unless your league gets really thin late.

Tennessee Titans — RB Tyjae Spears

TE Austin Hooper (2022), WR Josh Reynolds (2021), QB Ryan Tannehill (2020), TE Delanie Walker (2019)

He's certainly not someone to draft, but someone to monitor. Running back Tyjae Spears will line up behind Derrick Henry, but could carve out a passing-game role as a rookie. That makes him valuable, as we saw the Titans use Dontrell Hilliard as a weapon in the pass game in 2022. Henry is no longer a lock to be as durable as he long has been, either.

Washington Commanders — QB Sam Howell

QB Carson Wentz (2022), QB Ryan Fitzpatrick (2021), RB Adrian Peterson (2020), RB Adrian Peterson (2019)

Although he’s not currently the starter, Howell will compete with Jacoby Brissett to be the No. 1 quarterback in Washington in 2023. Assuming Howell wins the job, he could be a quarterback you add later in the season if things go right, or add as a deep option for early in the season.. Howell started Week 18 for the Commanders in 2022 and scored 19 Fantasy points with 169 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception, along with 35 rushing yards and a touchdown.