Falcons sign DL Carlos Davis

It will be newsworthy if a week goes by between now and training camp without the Falcons making some small adjustment to the roster. Earlier this week they signed cornerback Breon Borders, and now they’ve added former Steelers defensive lineman Carlos Davis to the mix.

A seventh round pick back in 2020 for Pittsburgh, Davis found his way into 12 games over three seasons with the Steelers, picking up a sack and a handful of tackles along the way. In Atlanta, he’s joining a re-tooled defensive line and hoping to catch on as depth.

Source: #Falcons signing former #Steelers defensive lineman Carlos Davis. Davis is a 6-foot-2, 320-pound former #Steelers seventh-round pick from @HuskerFBNation Has 12 career tackles, three for losses, one sack @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) June 7, 2023

It’ll be an uphill battle, but Davis has some upside as an interior pass rushing presence that should give him a legitimate chance for a practice squad spot if he can make a good impression early. Realistically, the Falcons have Grady Jarrett, David Onyemata, Ta’Quon Graham, Zach Harrison, and Calais Campbell already locked on the roster, with a spot or two available for Davis, Eddie Goldman, Timothy Horne, Joe Gaziano, Ikenna Enechkwu, and LaCale London to fight over, though one of those players may be on their way out with Davis coming in. The team’s depth situation along the line is, as you might guess, much stronger than a year ago.

We’ll see what the corresponding cut is—chances are good it’s a defensive lineman—but give Davis a warm welcome to Atlanta and we’ll see if he can stick around.