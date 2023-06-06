Falcons Reacts Survey: Who will be the Falcons’ leading receiver in 2023?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Atlanta Falcons fans and fans across the country.

Hello Falcoholics, and welcome to this week’s Reacts survey! Today we’re asking you to make some guesses predictions about which players will be the Falcons’ leading receiver, leading rusher, and sacks leader in the 2023 season.

I suspect a lot of folks will give Drake London the nod as the projected leading receiver, but Kyle Pitts is an intriguing option, too. Tyler Allegeier had a spectacular season on the ground last year, and rookie Bijan Robinson is expected to be a major contributor in the run game. The Falcons have a revamped defensive line and linebacking corps, so it’ll be interesting to see what y’all think about the sacks leader, too.

