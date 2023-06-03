What are your favorite sports teams besides the Atlanta Falcons?

We’re deep into the NFL offseason doldrums, which means we have plenty of flexibility around discussion topics. This weekend, let’s talk about other sports, and which teams, besides the Falcons, are your favorites.

I’m assuming we’ll get a lot of Hawks, United, Braves, Dream, UGA or Tech responses, but we know from our recent Great Falcoholic Census of 2023 that we have readers from all over the world, and all over the U.S.

I grew up in Ohio, and I knew all of the words to Carmen Ohio by the time I could talk. I’m a diehard Ohio State fan (diehard does not mean delusional though; if you come at me and tell me Georgia’s a better team right now, I’m going to agree with you. Source: The 2022 Peach Bowl).

I used to be a Cavs fan, but after living in Georgia for just shy of 18 years now, I’ve become a full-fledged Hawks fan. I’ve been a Braves fan since I was a kid, thanks to TBS and my contrarian attitude about not liking the things my parents liked, like the now-Guardians. I love the Dream. I have no NHL allegiances really, aside from genuinely enjoying playoff hockey. I tend to root for the Bruins because I want my husband to be happy. MLS, it’s Atlanta United all the way.

Now it’s your turn! Let us know who you root for in MLB, MLS, NBA, WNBA, NHL, Premiere League, etc. in the comments, and discuss with your fellow Falcoholics!