Grady Jarrett’s foundation helps the community on 8th annual Grady Gives Weekend

In addition to being one of the best DTs in the league right now, Grady Jarrett is an MVP off the field, giving his time and money to support his community. The 8th Annual Grady Gives Weekend is coming up starting Thursday, June 8, with several events designed to raise money and support literacy awareness, anti-bullying efforts, pediatric cancer research, and helping young adults find their purpose in life.

Thursday’s event is Grady Jarrett’s 8th Annual Celebrity Top Golf Tournament from 6-9 p.m. ET at Top Golf in Buford, Ga. Local businesses and international brands, professional athletes, and celebrities will compete against each other while raising money for these great causes and supporting the community.

On Friday, Jarrett is hosting the first Grady Jarrett Combine for high school students at Rockdale High School. Young athletes will be challenged with performance and skills tests, and they’ll be provided with performance data and professional images to enhance their college applications and recruiting portfolios. To register for this event or for more information, visit Jarrett’s website.

And on Saturday, Grady’s back at it supporting the kids with his 8th Annual Youth Football Camp at Rockdale High School. This event for elementary, middle, and high school athletes, emphasizes the importance of discipline, hard work, and education and teaches these students invaluable skills. Registration is required; to register, visit Jarrett’s website.

“Being able to share our blessings and to give back to the community is something that has always been a priority for me and my family,” Jarrett said via a release from his foundation. “Our annual Grady Jarrett Youth Football Camp has proven to have a great impact on the youth, which is why we decided to add our first Grady Jarrett Combine this year. We look forward to continuing to have a positive impact in our community and leading our youth through sports”

To support the important work of Grady Gives or for more information, visit www.GradyJarrett.com.