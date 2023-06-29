Falcons add Brian Zeches as player personnel coordinator

Earlier this week, we saw reports that the Falcons promoted Kyle Smith and Ryan Pace, two key members of the front office brought in by general manager Terry Fontenot. With those promotions, you’d expect the team to be looking to fill positions, and they have.

Per the team’s website, they’ve added Brian Zeches to fill the role of coordinator of player personnel. It’s a familiar face for Kyle Smith, who overlapped with Zeches in Washington, where he was a personnel coordinator and a pro scout for seven years. Over the past two seasons, Zeches was a west area scout for the Senior Bowl, and his work there and in Washington clearly caught Atlanta’s eye. It’s an indication of Smith’s influence in the front office—which shouldn’t be a surprise given his promotion to assistant general manager—and brings in a seasoned scout from outside the organization.

The team also shuffled some scouting jobs around, per the team’s report:

In addition to those moves, former player personnel coordinator Shelly Harvey is now an area scout and BLESTO scout Ben Martinez moves into the pro department as a pro scout. Scouting assistants James McClintok and Hakeem Smith are moving into new roles as well. McClintok will move into Martinez’ former role as BLESTO scout while Smith will be an assistant pro scout.

Congratulations to those promoted scouts and to Zeches, and may they further strengthen a Falcons front office and scouting operation that has been busily adding talent over the past couple of seasons.