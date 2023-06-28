 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What advice would you give to a brand new Falcons fan?

Share your hard-earned wisdom in the comments!

By Jeanna.Kelley
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Atlanta Falcons Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images

I’ve been working on sort of a comprehensive guide to the culture of Falcons fandom, so I tossed out a question to Falcons fans on Twitter yesterday.

The responses, which ranged from “a link to BetterHelp.com” to “day-drinking recipes” were hilarious, and now I want to bring the question to our community here at the site. What advice would you give to a brand new Falcons fan, and are there any specific resources you’d recommend? What are the most pivotal moments in team history that new fans should know? The most memorable characters from team history? Anything else you think fans should know?

Weigh in with your thoughts in the comments!

