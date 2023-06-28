I’ve been working on sort of a comprehensive guide to the culture of Falcons fandom, so I tossed out a question to Falcons fans on Twitter yesterday.

Hey Falcons fans: If I were to put together a comprehensive guide to being a Falcons fan, what information and resources do you think I should include? — Jeanna Kelley (@jeannathomas) June 26, 2023

The responses, which ranged from “a link to BetterHelp.com” to “day-drinking recipes” were hilarious, and now I want to bring the question to our community here at the site. What advice would you give to a brand new Falcons fan, and are there any specific resources you’d recommend? What are the most pivotal moments in team history that new fans should know? The most memorable characters from team history? Anything else you think fans should know?

Weigh in with your thoughts in the comments!