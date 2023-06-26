Falcons Reacts results: Fans unsurprisingly confident about Atlanta’s run game in 2023

Once again, Falcons fans have spoken. Last week, we asked you what aspects of the Falcons’ game are you most confident in heading into the 2023 season, and which aspects you’re most concerned about.

Unsurprisingly, the run game is expected to be a strength this season.

A whopping 87 percent of fans responded that they feel confident about the Falcons’ offensive backfield. The Falcons combined for 2,718 rushing yards in 2022, with Tyler Allgeier leading the pack with 1,035 yards. And of course there’s a new face in the mix this year after the team selected Bijan Robinson out of Texas with the No. 8 pick in the 2023 draft. Robinson put up 3,410 rushing yards and 33 touchdowns over three seasons at Texas and should be a dynamic addition to both the rushing and passing offense.

And because time is a flat circle, Falcons fans are concerned about the pass defense. Last season, Atlanta’s defense allowed 3942 passing yards, ranking them 25th in the NFL. They allowed 26 passing touchdowns and had just 10 interceptions, besting only the Commanders, Dolphins, Saints, Raiders, and Giants in 2022. The 21 times they managed to sack opposing quarterbacks landed them No. 31 in the league, ahead of the Bears.

Here’s what fans had to say about their responses:

There’s no survey this week, as Kyle Thele, who runs Reacts for SB Nation, and his wife just welcomed a brand new baby who made a surprise appearance a few weeks before the due date. But stay tuned the following week and we should be back in action.

