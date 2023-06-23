Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Friday, June 23

It’s mid-June, it’s hotter than seven hells, and we’re still a ways away from the start of the NFL season. We call it the post-draft doldrums, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t news and notes to discuss.

Read on for Falcoholinks to start your Friday.

Considering a free-agent WR?

The Falcons brought in wide receiver Mack Hollins in the offseason, presumably to fill the WR2 role — but ESPN’s Field Yates argues that Atlanta should not stand pat at the position.

2023 breakout candidates

Which Falcons are poised to have a breakout season in 2023? The Dirty Birds & Brews crew were joined by The Falcoholic’s Will McFadden to analyze the roster and earmark the guys who seem prime to bust out.

Avery Williams hits IR

We knew it was coming, but the Falcons officially placed returner Avery Williams on injured reserve, likely ending his 2023 season before it began. Other accompanying moves were also made, with the signings of WR Chris Blair, DL Albert Huggins, and kicker Matthew Trickett.

Likely roles for 2023 draftees

The Falcons made six selections in the 2023 NFL Draft, but where will each fit in the coming season? Our Dave Choate took a look at each new addition and examed their prospective roles this year.