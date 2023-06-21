Falcons Reacts Survey: Which side of the ball are you most concerned about?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Atlanta Falcons fans and fans across the country.

Hello Falcoholics, and welcome to this week’s Falcons Reacts survey. This week we’d like to know which aspect of the Falcons are you most concerned about heading and which aspect you’re most confident in heading into the 2023 season.

At this point of the offseason there are no wrong answers. We’ve seen very little from Desmond Ridder so far in his Falcons tenure, there are a lot of new faces on both sides of the ball, and we’re still months away from any meaningful on-field action from this crew. But we’re in the business of prognosticating, and we’ve got to have something to discuss during this slow period of the offseason, so here we are.

