Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Friday, June 2

Post-draft roster reviews

Entering the 2023 NFL season, the Falcons appear in a far better position personnel-wise than last year. We’ve been charting each positional group’s standing in the wake of the 2023 NFL Draft, and previewing their respective strengths and weaknesses:

Notes on OTAs

A few takeaways from OTAs, where Matt Hennessy working out with the 1’s on the offensive line took most of the headlines.

An interview with Tyler Allgeier

Our own Allen Strk had the opportunity to chat with second-year running back Tyler Allgeier, and the pair discussed his memorable rookie campaign, the path forward, and how Allgeier will work with rookie rusher Bijan Robinson to elevate the offensive attack. Both parts of the exclusive interview are below:

Barnwell drags Atlanta

Ol’ Bill Barnwell over at ESPN is not a fan of Atlanta’s offseason in the slightest, and he made his thoughts known by listing the Falcons as having the 26th-best offseason in the league.

Seemingly operating with parallel brainwaves, Pro Football Focus named the Falcons as having the 26th-best roster in the NFL.