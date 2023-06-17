How did you first land at The Falcoholic?

I’ve been a part of the community here at The Falcoholic for so long that I don’t have a clear memory of how I even stumbled across the site in the first place. I’m pretty sure I started following the site account, run by the founder of this blog, Dave Choate, early in my Twitter days. In 2011, Dave reached out to me and asked if I’d write up some thoughts about training camp, and the rest is history.

I joined the site because of the fan perspective. I feel like our writing team does a good job of balancing honest analysis with our undying hope that this team will succeed. And I’ve stuck around for so long because of the community. The other folks on our masthead are some of my closest friends, and most of us have been in each other’s lives for over a decade.

But enough about me — what initially brought YOU to The Falcoholic, and what’s kept you around through all of the team’s ups and downs? Share your story in the comments!