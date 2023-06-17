Falcons Reacts Results: Bijan Robinson, Clark Phillips III most likely to have an impact in 2023

The results are in from this week’s Falcons Reacts survey, and fans have decided which rookies will have the biggest impact on their sides of the field this season.

In what should come as no surprise to anyone, No. 8 overall pick Bijan Robinson was the overwhelming favorite, with 85% of the vote, to have the biggest impact on the Falcons offense this season. I know that conventional NFL wisdom suggests that drafting a running back that high in the contemporary league is foolish, but Robinson’s a special player. If he lives up to his potential, I think he’ll make the fans who don’t think he was worth that high of a pick eat their words within a couple of years.

Second-rounder Matthew Bergeron snagged 14% of the vote, and seventh-rounder Jovaughn Gwyn got 1% of the vote.

On defense, fans feel strongly about Clark Phillips III, with 78% of readers choosing him to be the impact rookie on that side of the ball this season. Zachary Harrison pulled in 20% of the vote, and DeMarcco Hellams brought in 2% of the vote.

Here’s what some of our readers had to say:

Scroll down to the comments, let us know what you think, and if you have ideas for future survey questions, share those too!

