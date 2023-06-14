Falcons announce 2023 training camp dates

We are currently in the dog days of June, but before you know it the end of July will arrive and with it the Atlanta Falcons and every other NFL team will sow the seeds of autumn and winter with the opening of training camp. The Birds will be hoping for an especially successful harvest in those months to follow.

The Falcons will open the hill overlooking their Flowery Branch fields to the public for the first time on Thursday, July 27, setting the stage for a week and a half of hard work leading into their preseason schedule.

Counting down the days until AT&T Training Camp! — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) June 14, 2023

This will be arguably the most anticipated training camp for the Falcons in a number of years, following the team’s vast investment in free agency as well as the drafting of running back Bijan Robinson with the No. 8 pick in the NFL Draft.

The team will open the preseason with a game against the Miami Dolphins on Aug. 11. In the lead up to that game, they will have two joint practices with the Dolphins down in Miami on Aug. 8 and Aug. 9.

Atlanta will have two more camp days on Aug. 26 and Aug. 27 following their third and final preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Aug. 24. Because they have two home preseason games and then two home games to kick off the regular season, following the initial road game against the Dolphins, the Falcons will not have to leave Atlanta at all between their return from Miami on Aug. 12 and their Week 3 matchup in Detroit on Sept. 24.

As has been the case over the past few years, myself and Kevin Knight will be on-site representing the Falcoholic at Flowery Branch, covering all of the action for the vast majority of training camp days.