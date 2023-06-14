Falcons Reacts Survey: Which 2023 NFL draft picks will have the most impact in 2023?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Atlanta Falcons fans and fans across the country.

Hello, Falcoholics, and welcome to this week’s Falcons Reacts Survey. This week we want to take a look at this year’s six-man draft class and think about which players might have the most impact offensively and defensively this season.

As a reminder, here are the Falcons’ 2023 picks.

Round 1, Pick 8: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

Round 2, Pick 44: OL Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse

Round 3, Pick 75: DL Zach Harrison, Ohio State

Round 4, Pick 113 (from Tennessee): CB Clark Phillips III, Utah

Round 7, Pick 224: S DeMarcco Hellams, Alabama

Round 7, Pick 225 (from Las Vegas): OL Jovaughn Gwyn, South Carolina

On the offensive side, I think the most obvious answer is the 8th overall pick in 2023, running back Bijan Robinson. Since the question specifies this season, I’ll be shocked if he’s not the damn-near unanimous favorite here.

On the defense, I’ve got high hopes for Zach Harrison (O-H and all that). In my opinion, I think it’s more likely that the three defensive players could have a more significant impact on special teams than the defense this season, and hopefully we’ll see them develop into key pieces of the defense down the line.

Take our survey below, and be sure to scroll down to the comments section and talk it out with other fans.