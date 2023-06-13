Falcons fans aren’t sure which player will be the team’s sacks leader in 2023

We’re heading into yet another Falcons season with questions around the pass rush. At this point of the offseason, it’s hard to guess who will lead the team in sacks in 2023.

Grady Jarrett led the Falcons in sacks last season with six, but compared to other team’s sack leaders, that number’s not terribly impressive. Jarrett was tied for 55th in the NFL last year for sacks. Former Saints David Onyemata and Kaden Ellis had seven and five sacks last season, respectively. Newcomer Calais Campbell had 5.5 sacks last season. Lorenzo Carter had four, Troy Andersen had two, Arnold Ebiketie had 2.5, and Bud Dupree had four sacks last year for the Titans.

But without seeing all of these new faces in action, it’s hard to project who will lead the team in sacks this season. A majority of Falcons fans think it will be someone other than Jarrett, Campbell, or Onyemata.

Here’s what fans had to say about it:

Fans seemed more clear on expectations for the team’s leading receiver in 2023. I personally chose Kyle Pitts, but the vast majority of Falcons fans are expecting big things from Drake London.

And finally, on the heels of seeing the team select running back Bijan Robinson with the eighth overall pick, we wanted to know who fans expect will be the Falcons’ leading rusher this season. Unsurprisingly, the majority said the rookie will be the team’s leading rusher in 2023.

Scroll on down to the comment section and let us know what you think!

