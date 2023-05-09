New Falcons jersey numbers, including Atlanta’s 2023 rookie class

With free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft now in the past. the Atlanta Falcons roster currently sits at 90. As we approach training camp this summer, players have begun selecting and changing their jersey numbers to what they’re wear for this season.

If you’re a jersey collector, it’s a pretty big deal to see what new guys are wearing, such as rookie running back Bijan Robinson who I’m sure will be in the running for the most jersey sales this season in this fanbase, if not across the NFL. I know I’m buying one.

So, let’s take a look at what the rookies, free agent signings, and changes are as of today.

Free Agent Signings/Traded

CB Tre Flowers - TBD

WR Penny Hart - TBD

CB Jeff Okudah - 1

QB Taylor Heinicke - 4

WR Scott Miller - 16

WR Mack Hollins - 18

CB Mike Hughes - 21

S Jessie Bates III - 30

EDGE Bud Dupree - 48

LB Kaden Ellis - 55

OT Joshua Miles - 66

TE Jonnu Smith - 81

DL David Onyemata - 90

DL Eddie Goldman - 91

DL Calais Campbell - 93

DL Joe Gaziano - 99

Changes

EDGE Lorenzo Carter - 0

K Younghoe Koo - 6

QB Desmond Ridder - 9

QB Logan Woodside - 11

CB Dee Alford - 20

CB Darren Hall - 23

RB Avery Williams - 26

LS Liam McCullough - 49

Rookies

RB Bijan Robinson - 7

CB Clark Phillips III - 34

S DeMarcco Hellams - 37

OL Jovaughn Gwyn - 56

OL Matthew Bergeron - 65

EDGE Zach Harrison - 96

Are you picking up any of these jerseys?