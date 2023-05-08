Falcons sign CB Tre Flowers to one-year deal

The Atlanta Falcons announced the free agent signing of cornerback Tre Flowers to a one-year deal on Monday morning, ensuring that the veteran will spend his sixth NFL season in Atlanta’s secondary.

Flowers, who played for the Bengals and Seahawks, has primarily been a CB at the NFL level, but he made that conversion after playing out his entire collegiate career at Oklahoma State as a safety.

The #Falcons signed veteran CB Tre Flowers, another experienced player in their secondary. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 8, 2023

Flowers was originally selected in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks and he spent three seasons and some change with them before being waived in the middle of the 2021 season. He started 30 games at CB for Pete Carroll in 2018 and 2019.

Flowers was immediately claimed by the Cincinnati Bengals, where he played out the rest of 2021 and then 15 games in 2022.

Flowers’ best season came in 2019, when he recorded three interceptions and eight passes defensed, both career highs up to this point.

It’s unclear whether the Falcons look at him as another depth piece at cornerback or if they will use him as a safety, which would make him one of the team’s primary backups at the moment. Either way, he adds more help to a secondary that suddenly has real depth to it.