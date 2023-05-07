Falcons fans largely approve of 2023 NFL Draft class

The 2023 NFL Draft has officially come and gone. For months, fans, analysts, and prospects wait for the exciting day for team’s to improve their roster by adding young talent with hopes of making a strong impact out of the gate. Entering the offseason, the Atlanta Falcons had a few important needs, such as at left guard, defensive end, and corner — to name a few.

In the draft, the team added a blue chip prospect in Bijan Robinson who has some very high expectations nationally. They also added offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron who should thrive at left guard, and some other promising players such as corner Clark Phillips III in the fourth round.

Following the draft, Falcons’ fans seem quite pleased, as 86% of fans participating in our survey have a favorable opinion of the recent Falcons’ draft.

Below are some recent comments made by fans on TheFalcoholic.com

*I think* most of us can agree with the comments above. I know personally, I’m in the B to B+ range. I really like the Phillips III selection and of course, I’m excited to see if Robinson can live up to the high expectations placed on him by draft experts.

I can definitely understand the frustration from those who wanted the Falcons to select Jalen Carter. He’s another blue chip prospect who has landed on an already very good Philadelphia Eagles’ defense. On SB Nation’s national survey, the Carter pick definitely has an impact on who everyone though won the draft.

Overall, the Falcons had a very good draft. They added a playmaker and addressed some needs. Whether you’re happy or upset, we really won’t know how this draft shakes out for at least three years.

