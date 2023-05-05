Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Friday, May 5

Happy Friday, folks. Somebody told me if you slam the links after some salt and polish ‘em off with a lime they go down nice and smooth. Enjoy.

Falcons sign wide receiver Penny Hart

WR Penny Hart, formerly of the Seattle Seahawks and Georgia State Panthers, is now a Falcon. Wide receiver was definitely one of the Falcons’ post-draft needs, so Atlanta signed the speedy wideout to a one-year deal. and With his experience on offense and special teams, he has a strong chance to make the final 53.

In a corresponding move, the Falcons released defensive back John Reid.

Scouting director Anthony Robinson heads to Tennessee

After a long career in Atlanta that started as a scouting assistant in 2008, Scouting Director Anthony Robinson has been hired by Tennessee as its assistant GM. Given his role with the Falcons, Robinson was a key part of the recent draft haul, one which included the selection of running back Bijan Robinson eighth overall, and potential late-round steal cornerback Clark Phillips III.

Post-draft feelings

So how are the writers here at the Ol’ Falcoholic feeling after the 2023 NFL Draft? Sources say, prettayyyy, prettayyy, pretty good. The post-draft power rankings from other outlets were a bit all over the place, which confirms that power rankings are indeed pixie dust nonsense (but fun to rage/good time read).

UDFA & rookie minicamp tracker

Our Evan Birchfield has fired up the trusty undrafted free agent tracker, and he’s got you covered on all of Atlanta’s signings after the draft, as well as the invitees to rookie minicamp.

You can also get to know all of the current UDFAs the Falcons have signed.