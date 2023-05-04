Titans hire away Falcons college scouting director Anthony Robinson

The Falcons just wrapped up the 2023 NFL Draft, and they’re now losing an executive who was an integral part of that draft.

Per NFL insider Albert Breer, Falcons college scouting director Anthony Robinson is headed to Tennessee, where he’ll be the assistant general manager for new GM Ran Carthon. Fittingly given his scouting background, he will oversee the Titans’ scouting operation in that role.

The Titans are hiring Falcons college scouting director Anthony Robinson as assistant GM, per sources. He's 2nd to get that title under Ran Carthon—Robinson will oversee scouting, fellow ass't GM Chad Brinker will oversee football ops.



Similar structure to Philly and Cleveland. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 4, 2023

This is a fantastic opportunity for Robinson, and a significant loss of experience for this Falcons front office. Robinson climbed the ranks in Atlanta from a scouting assistant starting in 2008—where he worked along freshly hired pro scout Carthon—to regional scouting jobs that grew in influence and responsibility until he was made the director of college scouting in 2019. Robinson interviewed for the open Falcons’ general manager job in 2021 and lost that role to Terry Fontenot, but stayed on and helped the Falcons put together their first three draft classes under Fontenot. Widely respected in the organization, known for being driven, and with 15 years of experience in the organization, Robinson played a critical role in so many classes over the past decade-and-a-half in Atlanta, and Tennessee will be counting on him helping to rebuild their roster in his new gig.

With Robinson moving on, chances are that assistant director of college scouting Dwaune Jones will take over his role. Jones overlapped with Fontenot in New Orleans and was a scout both there and in Baltimore, and in Atlanta he’s played an integral role in Atlanta’s drafts, including being an obvious driving force behind the Desmond Ridder selection. It’s a deserved role for Jones if/when he gets it, but we’ll just have to wait until the team announces it. It’ll be interesting to see if the Falcons have a candidate in mind for Jones’ current role, or if they go outside the organization.

It’s a deserved promotion for Robinson, albeit with a different team, and we wish him well in his new role.