Falcons fans believe the team will finish above .500 in 2023

The 2023 NFL Draft is well behind us, as we continue heading towards the eventual return of Atlanta Falcons football. The regular season schedule was recently revealed, and as things currently stand, the Falcons have no primetime games.

With the plethora of offseason moves, trades, and signings the team has made, it was only right to ask the fans to predict what they think the team’s 2023 record will be, as of now.

As you can see above, an overwhelming 89% of Falcons fans who participated in our survey think the team will finish somewhere between 9-13 wins. That would just about assure the team lands a playoff spot and possibly wins the division, which seems likes a toss-up right now.

What do you think the final record will be?

Since we are very much in the slow period of the offseason, we thought it would be interesting to get the fans’ opinions on the 2020 draft class. According to the results above, 76% of those surveyed found the team in the B to C range which honestly is fair.

As a reminder, the Falcons 2020 draft class was: CB AJ Terrell, DL Marlon Davidson, C Matt Hennessy, LB Mykal Walker, S Jailinn Hawkins, P Sterling Hofrichter

Terrell is one of the top corners in the NFL and very much carries this group to whatever grade you think it deserves. Davidson made a minimal impact and was released by the team a few games into the 2022 season. Hennessy has played along the team’s offensive line and his current role on the roster is TBD. Walker has shown flashes but has yet to hit that next level. Hawkins remains on the roster and is currently a depth safety. Finally, Hofrichter punter for the team in 2020 and recently punted for the St. Louis BattleHawks in the XFL.

What would you grade the 2020 draft class?

