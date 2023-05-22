Falcons land 3 players on Pro Football Focus Top 25 under 25 list

The Falcons blessedly have plenty of young talent, a boon for a team trying to contend not just in 2023 but in the years ahead. Some of that talent ranks among the best and most intriguing in the entire NFL, at least per Pro Football Focus.

PFF’s Trevor Sikkema put together a list of the top 25 players under 25 in the NFL, and the Falcons were one of two teams to place three players on said list. Unsurprisingly, the trio of A.J. Terrell (24), Kyle Pitts (22, somehow), and Drake London (21) were the three players Sikkema selected. London ranked 20th, Pitts 21st, and Terrell 22nd.

I won’t break out each writeup—you can read the article for that—but suffice to say the Falcons have some of the most compelling young talent in the league today. That’s the product of three straight stellar first round picks for this team, two of whom have really just scratched the surface of their potential.

Pitts, after all, put up 1,000 yards as a 20-year-old rookie in an offense that was otherwise devoid of bright spots, and gets a chance to leave behind a forgettable 2022 with new quarterback play and added weapons to help take pressure off of him. London was pretty terrific in his first NFL season despite erratic quarterback play and a couple of nasty fumbles along the way, and has all the necessary tools to thrive as the team’s top receiver. Terrell is the most established player on this list, but is coming off a year marred by injuries and some stretches of less-then-stellar play after a dominant 2021.

That’s not even mentioning Bijan Robinson, who we’ll get to see soon enough and has sky-high upside in an offense that promises to run plenty. Having three of the more intriguing young weapons on that side of the ball in the league is something the Falcons should embrace and must not squander.

If this team is going to be fun and competitive in 2023, as I believe they will be, this trio will be integral to that end. Expect Pitts, London, and Terrell to have great seasons, and don’t be stunned if Bijan Robinson joins them on this list a year from now.