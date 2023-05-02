Falcons Reacts Survey: Grade the Falcons’ 2023 NFL draft class!

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Atlanta Falcons fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

With the 2023 NFL Draft behind us, we’re one step closer to seeing the Falcons’ final 53-man roster for this season take shape. Everyone’s got thoughts on this draft class, including y’all. So today, we’re asking you to grade this year’s draft haul.

Here’s a roundup of how other outlets graded Atlanta’s 2023 draft class.

The multi-faceted Robinson was the best value available for a team trying to build an elite offense. Trading up for Bergeron made sense because of his guard/tackle versatility and Harrison fits as a long, strong base end. Phillips is small but tenacious; he’ll flourish in the slot for the Falcons from Day 1. They picked up a downhill safety in Hellams and short but ferocious center/guard in Gwyn. Signing free agent receivers should be a priority for Atlanta after the draft. - Chad Reuter

Bleacher Report: B

Did the Atlanta Falcons need to add Bijan Robinson to their third-ranked rushing attack? Probably not, but Robinson is more than a typical running back. The fourth-ranked prospect on the B/R big board is an elite dual-threat tailback who will open up a host of options for the Falcons offense. With Tyler Allgeier, Cordarrelle Patterson, Drake London, Kyle Pitts, Mack Hollins and Scotty Miller at his disposal, second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder will have every chance to succeed in 2023. ... Robinson was a pure luxury pick, which brings down the Falcons’ grade a bit. However, if the Falcons’ plan is to have an explosive offense while getting better on defense and seeing if Ridder can be the long-term answer at quarterback, they had a sound draft. - Kristopher Knox

Teams wouldn’t usually receive an “average” grade for taking a running back in the top 10, but it’s hard to dislike this pick too much, given how good Bijan Robinson was in 2022. An impressive athlete at 220 pounds, he set a PFF college record with 104 missed tackles forced in 2022, producing a 95.3 PFF grade in the process.

The Falcons made a couple of luxury depth picks right away, given the running game and offensive line are strengths, especially after extending Chris Lindstrom and Caleb McGary up front. Robinson is a great talent and can be Arthur Smith’s new Derrick Henry, but the Falcons also didn’t get more passing weapons for Desmond Ridder. Harrison needs time to have pass-rush impact. The best overall pick for need was Phillips to make more plays in coverage. - Vinnie Iyer

CBS Sports: C-

Best Pick: I love fourth-round corner Clark Phillips. He is a small corner, but he can cover and will hit. He will be a really good slot corner for a long time in the NFL. Worst Pick: I like Bijan Robinson as a player. I just don’t think backs in the top 10 make sense anymore. Arthur Smith likes to run the ball, but this is a passing league. Check back with me in four years. The Skinny: It’s obvious by their draft what Smith’s top priority is for this team. He wants to run the ball like he did with Derrick Henry in Tennessee. Getting Robinson and second-round pick Matthew Bergeron as a starting guard will help that run game. But did they really need a back with Tyler Alllgeier on the roster? I didn’t love this draft. - Pete Prisco

FOX Sports: C-

Having the league’s No. 3 run game and using a top-10 pick on running back Bijan Robinson is bold, but also seems neglectful of more obvious needs. Their pass rush should have been a priority, and third-rounder Zach Harrison feels like a half-measure. Did they need to trade up to 38 for guard Matthew Bergeron? Keep in mind they also got corner Jeff Okudah by dealing a fifth-rounder, so there’s impact there. —Greg Auman

Sports Illustrated: B

Analysis: The Falcons ignored analytics and viewed Robinson as an offensive weapon instead of just a running back. Robinson could be a security blanket for second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder and will add to coach Arthur Smith’s powerful rushing attack. Suddenly, Atlanta has one of the best offensive trios in the league with Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts. Atlanta got a little greedy by drafting an offensive lineman instead of a defensive player for the second pick, but Bergeron is a rugged run blocker and fits the offensive scheme. Harrison will be needed to contribute immediately because the Falcons struggled with generating a pass rush last season. — Gilberto Manzano

Yahoo!: B-

Bijan Robinson is the jewel of this draft and will make the Falcons’ offense even more difficult to defend than it was last year. The value of the pick is shaky, but Robinson’s talent and dominance as a player is not in question. Getting Syracuse’s Matthew Bergeron at the top of the second round will help fortify the offensive line for the foreseeable future (and he can even play left tackle in the post-Jake Matthews world). Ohio State’s Zach Harrison adds quality depth along the defensive line and Phillips will compete for a starting spot as a rookie. - Charles McDonald

Now it’s your turn! Grade the Falcons’ 2023 NFL Draft haul via our survey below, and be sure to share the reasons you graded this draft class the way you did in the comment section.