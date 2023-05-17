Falcons unveil 2023 preseason schedule

We got a look at an encouragingly easy-looking 2023 Falcons schedule earlier this month, and now we know how the preseason schedule will unfold. Atlanta will have three weeks to make major decisions and cut their roster down to 53 players, and they’ll do so against the Dolphins, Bengals, and Steelers in a mini-tour of the AFC.

Here’s the schedule, straight from the Falcons:

2023 preseason schedule

Week 1: @ Miami Dolphins, Friday, August 11, 7 p.m.

Week 2: vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Friday, August 18, 7:30 p.m.

Week 3: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, August 24, 7:30 p.m.

As the team notes, all four games will be broadcast on FOX 5 locally and covered on 92.9 The Game if you’d prefer to listen.

Preseason games don’t give the Falcons the same kind of test that facing these squads in the regular season would offer, because we’ll be seeing extended action for backups, third-stringers, and roster longshots. Still, these are three fairly young, talented teams led by quality coaching staffs, so at worst Miami, Cincinnati, and Pittsburgh should provide the Falcons with challenges for those hoping to make the team.

As always, the most important aspect of any preseason is that the team comes out of it healthy and with its strongest possible roster, so that’s what we’ll hope for.