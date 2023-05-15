Falcons add OL Barry Wesley, S Lukas Davis and others, release seven in flurry of moves

UPDATE: The Falcons have announced a flurry of moves following today’s signings. Atlanta officially signed four players, most who were previously reported:

LB Andre Smith

WR Slade Bolden

DB Natrone Brooks

DB Clifford Chattman

We’ve also seen reports for three other signings, including:

OL Barry Wesley

S Lukas Davis

DT LaCale London

To make room for these additions, Atlanta released the following players:

LB David Anenih

RB B.J. Baylor (waived/injured)

CB Javelin Guidry

DB Matt Hankins

WR Ra’Shaun Henry

DB Dylan Mabin

TE/FB John Raine

The original article follows below.

The Falcons are re-making the bottom of the roster following rookie minicamp, with five reported signings in the past two days. We’ve yet to see it official from the team—and thus we haven’t seen the five corresponding moves to ensure the Falcons stay in compliance with the 90 man roster limit.

Today, they added two of those players in the form of XFL offensive lineman Barry Wesley and former Buccaneers and XFL safety Lukas Denis.

#Falcons signing offensive tackle Barry Wesley @XFLSeaDragons per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 15, 2023

We’ll start with Wesley, who stands 6’7” and is fresh off five games as a starter for the Seattle SeaDragons. As you’d expect from a player the Falcons are interesting in, Wesley is a good athlete and boasts some versatility, having cross-trained in college at four of five positions along the offensive line. In Atlanta, he’ll join what’s expected to be a fierce battle for five or four reserve roles, and his versatility can only help him land one.

Former Boston College safety Lukas Denis, who recently starred in the XFL, has signed with the #Falcons, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 15, 2023

Denis had a stint with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent before excelling for the St. Louis Battlehawks in the XFL, showing the kind of ballhawking skill this defense could always use more of. The team’s depth chart at safety is far from settled after Richie Grant, Jessie Bates, and Jaylinn Hawkins, and Denis will be in the mix for a spot if he hangs on this summer.

Give both warm welcomes to Atlanta and we’ll what moves are coming next.