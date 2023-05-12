Reading the futures: Falcons open as favorites against Carolina Panthers

Vegas knows all, but as we all know, what happens there stays there: including your mortgage, in some cases. In this case, Vegas knows the future — and has released its opening odds for a game over four months away (conveniently called, ‘future odds.’) Nifty.

After the official NFL schedule release for the 2023 season, the Falcons learned that they would be opening the coming campaign on September 10 at home against the Panthers. Per DraftKings Sportsbook, they currently sit as 1.5-point future favorites, and -120 money line favorites.

The over/under sits at 44 points.

Carolina and Atlanta split their season series in 2022, with each team taking its game at home. 2023’s initial meeting will feature two vastly different teams, with the Panthers drafting their hopeful quarterback of the future in first-overall pick Bryce Young, and Atlanta handing the keys to second-year QB Desmond Ridder. The Panthers traded top wideout DJ Moore to acquire the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft from the Bears.

For the Falcons, a busy free agency season spells a revamped defensive secondary, and a splash move in the draft means rookie running back Bijan Robinson will be at the vanguard of Atlanta’s three-headed rushing attack.

Atlanta has not won the first game of the season since 2017, when Austin Hooper rumbled for a long touchdown against Chicago. That was their last year with a winning record.

For what it’s worth, DraftKings also has the Falcons at +275 to win the NFC South — curiously behind New Orleans who is favored at +110. The sportsbook’s over/under on season wins sits at 8.5, where the under currently stands as the favorite.

Vegas seems to think the Falcons will get off to a better start than they have in the last six seasons, setting a futures line with Atlanta besting Carolina. Let’s hope the house is right.