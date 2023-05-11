Falcons unveil 2023 schedule

The Atlanta Falcons just unveiled their 2023 schedule, a slate that sees them at home for four out of their first six games and once again light on primetime opportunities.

The team will open up against the division rival Panthers and will face off against the Packers, Lions (on the road), Texans, and Commanders at home in the first six weeks, with a London game against the Jaguars the only non-home game in that stretch. The middle of the season sees them facing rebuilding squads in Tennessee, Minnesota, Tampa Bay, and Arizona before a Week 11 bye that leads into their remaining four divisional games, as well as the Jets, Bears, and Colts.

Overall, it looks like a manageable schedule on paper, one where the Falcons have an opportunity to get off to a hot start if they can handle some of those not-too-difficult home matchups. If they excel and Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier grind several teams to dust on the way, chances are this is the last season for a while where the Falcons won’t be appearing in primetime. Chances are that they’ll face the Panthers or the Saints late in the season (those two to-be-determined times below) in primetime, if not both, but for now they’re all afternoon games as far as we’re aware. They do not have a single Thursday night game.

Review the full schedule below and let us know what you think of it!

2023 Falcons schedule

Week 1: vs. Carolina Panthers, Sunday, September 10, 1 p.m.

Week 2: vs. Green Bay Packers, Sunday, September 17, 1 p.m.

Week 3: @ Detroit Lions, Sunday, September 24, 1 p.m.

Week 4: @ Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, October 1, 1 p.m. (In London!)

Week 5: vs. Houston Texans, Sunday, October 8, 1 p.m.

Week 6: vs. Washington Commanders, Sunday, October 15, 1 p.m.

Week 7: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, October 22, 1 p.m.

Week 8: @ Tennessee Titans, Sunday, October 29, 1 p.m.

Week 9: vs. Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, November 5, 1 p.m.

Week 10: @ Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, November 12, 4:05 p.m.

Week 11: Bye Week

Week 12: vs. New Orleans Saints, Sunday November 26, 1 p.m.

Week 13: @ New York Jets, Sunday, December 3, 1 p.m.

Week 14: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, December 10, 1 p.m.

Week 15: @ Panthers, TBD data and time

Week 16: vs. Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, December 24, 1 p.m.

Week 17: @ Chicago Bears, Sunday, December 31, 1 p.m.

Week 18: @ New Orleans Saints, Sunday, January 7, time TBD