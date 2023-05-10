Falcons will travel to London for Week 4 game against Jaguars

The full Falcons 2023 schedule will be released Thursday night, but we’re already getting schedule leaks. The first one told us that one of Atlanta’s road games will take them far from home, as they’ll be traveling to Wembley Stadium in London to play the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4.

This is the third time the Falcons have traveled to London to play in the international series. In 2014, they lost to the Lions in Wembley, and then they didn’t return until 2021, where they beat the Jets 27-20. This is the first time Atlanta will be considered the road team in London, which means they don’t lose an actual home game on their schedule. They’ll also have their opportunity to hold a winning record in London for the first time, which is a nice perk.

In front of the boisterous fans in the United Kingdom, the Falcons will square off against a rising team in Jacksonville, one that’s set to become a factor in the AFC and has played plenty in London. It’ll be a nice early season test for Atlanta.

We’ll be keeping track of any further schedule releases on our tracker, which is posted up on The Falcoholic homepage.