Falcons 2023 schedule release tracker

The 2023 NFL Draft is officially behind us, and the 2023 NFL season is just up the road. The 2023 NFL schedule, along with the schedule of our beloved Atlanta Falcons, will officially be revealed on Thursday, May 11th at 8 p.m. on NFL Network.

The reason for our schedule tracker is because things usually leak way before the official release, as we’ve witnessed in years past, and you may not want to wait until Thursday night to know when the Falcons are playing this fall. Here at The Falcoholic, we have put together a schedule tracker for your convenience.

Falcons 2023 Opponents

Home Opponents: New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Carolina Panthers, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Washington Commanders

Away Opponents: New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals, New York Jets

2023 Schedule Tracker

Make sure to refresh your page as we will update the tracker with every credible leak.

Week 1:

Week 2

Week 3

Week 4: @ Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, October 1, Wembley Stadium, London

Week 5

Week 6

Week 7:

Week 8

Week 9

Week 10

Week 11

Week 12

Week 13

Week 14

Week 15:

Week 16

Week 17

Week 18: