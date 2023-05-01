Falcons officially sign six UDFAs, including three WRs

The 2023 NFL Draft is in the books, with the Atlanta Falcons adding six rookies in total. It’s an exciting class headlined by star running back Bijan Robinson and a lot of other intriguing moves, like offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron and cornerback Clark Phillips III. After the draft is over, the next wave begins as NFL teams scramble to sign their undrafted free agents (UDFAs) of choice. It’s fast and furious, as teams compete against one another (with a limited pool of bonus money) to add the best prospects.

We’ve been tracking Atlanta’s reported UDFA signings and minicamp additions over the weekend. Now, on Monday afternoon, the team has made six signings official.

The Falcons signed the following prospects as UDFAs:

DL Ikenna Enechukwu, Rice

WR Keilahn Harris, Oklahoma Baptist

LB Mike Jones Jr., LSU

WR Xavier Malone, Henderson State

WR Justin Marshall, Buffalo

RB Carlos Washington Jr., Southeastern Louisiana

Monday’s UDFA signings bring Atlanta’s roster, at long last, to the full 90-man limit. Don’t expect this to be the final training camp roster, as I’d expect the Falcons to continue tinkering throughout the summer as veterans are released and rookie minicamp and OTAs roll on.

