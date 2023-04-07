Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Friday, Apr. 7

We’re a few weeks out from the 2023 NFL Draft! Get caught up on the news and notes that you may have missed in today’s Falcoholinks.

Corey Peters hangs it up

After a 12-year career, the first five of which were spent with the Falcons, defensive tackle Corey Peters is retiring from the NFL. The former third-round pick in the 2010 NFL Draft started 55 games for Atlanta, tallying 11 sacks through his tenure.

Wishing Corey the best in his retirement.

Calais Campbell excited about his first season in Atlanta

The Falcons bolstered their defensive line by adding Calais Campbell, who reportedly selected Atlanta over interest from the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills.

Campbell had some glowing words for his new team, citing Arthur Smith’s vision as one of his motivators for signing a contract.

The gang over at The Falcoholic Live covered the Campbell signing, as well as Atlanta’s other moves during free agency.

Offensive lineman Josh Miles inked to one-year deal

You can never have enough depth on the offensive line, so Atlanta added to its bodies up front by signing Josh Miles to a one-year deal. Miles, recently with the Arizona Cardinals, should be expected to compete for a backup tackle spot in camp.

MOOOOOOOCKS

Atlanta made some important moves during free agency, and with those acquisitions comes the wiggle room during the draft that they’ve been ill-afforded when existing in cap hell. So in our Kevin Knight’s latest mock, the Falcons follow the way the board falls and take the best player available — a potentially generational offensive playmaker.