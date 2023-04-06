Former Falcon Corey Peters announces retirement from the NFL

In old friend news, former Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Corey Peters, who spent five seasons in the red and black, has announced his retirement from the NFL after a 12-year career.

Peters announced his retirement on Instagram, and thanked the Falcons, Cardinals and Jaguars for “being a vital part of making my dreams come true.”

Long-time, respected DT Corey Peters is calling it quits after a 12-year career that included lengthy stints with the #Falcons and #AZCardinals. pic.twitter.com/obCnh8NzoV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 6, 2023

Peters was selected by the Falcons 83rd overall in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft and went on to have the most successful career out of all of the players drafted by the team in that class.

He became an important piece on Atlanta’s defensive line almost immediately, and appeared in 71 out of a possible 80 games for the Birds over the next five seasons, starting 55 of them. Overall, he was there for two 13-win NFC South title seasons and three playoff appearances under the Mike Smith-led Falcons, helping push the team to the NFC Championship Game in 2012.

Peters really started coming into his own toward the end of his Falcons tenure, having his strongest seasons in 2013 and 2014. The 2013 campaign in particular was significant as he had a career high 5.0 sacks.

The University of Kentucky alum joined the Arizona Cardinals in 2015, after not re-signing with the Falcons, and there he spent six seasons as a full time starter after overcoming an immediate torn Achilles which cost him the entire 2015 campaign.

In 2022, he played out what would be his final season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, enjoying a playoff run and victory.

Overall, Corey Peters was a very well liked member and important defensive piece of that Falcons team that had a lot of success in the early part of the Matt Ryan era. We wish him well in retirement and thank him for the memories.