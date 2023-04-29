Falcons draft CB Clark Phillips III with pick No. 113

After taking Bijan Robinson in round 1 and enhancing the trenches with Matthew Bergeron and Zach Harrison in round 2, the Atlanta Falcons have decided to enhance their secondary with the addition of Clark Phillips III out of the University of Utah.

Phillips was a 2022 unanimous All American and 2022 Pac-12 Defensive Player of the year and Jim Thorpe award finalist.

: With pick 113 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, the #Falcons are selecting CB Clark Phillips pic.twitter.com/16VNYmaGkn — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 29, 2023

In his college career, Phillips had 111 tackles, 9 interceptions and 19 pass breakups. Four of those interceptions were returned for touchdowns, which is a school record.

The production has always been there for Phillips but he slid to day 3 of the draft due to some size concerns. Phillips stands at 5’9, 184 pounds. His 40 time was 4.5, and his RAS score is 5.6, which is rather pedestrian, but Phillips has a refined technique and the instincts to be a successful CB at any level of football. NFL scouts have also been very impressive with his drive and motor as well.

With this pick, Phillips joins AJ Terrell, Jeff Okudah, Mike Hughes, Dee Alford, and Darren Hall on Atlanta’s depth chart at the cornerback position.