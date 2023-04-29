2023 NFL Draft: Falcons undrafted free agent tracker

The 2023 NFL Draft has concluded. The last few days has been filled with dreams being fulfilled and the future preparing to be written. Many prospects were picked, but as is the case every year, many young men who have been prepping for this weekend did not hear their name called.

Their dream of playing in the NFL isn’t over, though. Just ask former Atlanta Falcons’ Brent Grimes, Brian Poole, and Olamide Zaccheaus. The Falcons now look to add to that list of undrafted players who will hopefully go on to make an impact in the league, preferably with the Falcons, and after a 2022 that saw them pick up players who are still on the roster, like wide receiver Jared Bernhardt and defensive lineman Timmy Horne.

Keep checking our UDFA Tracker as new names will be added as they come in. You’ll find them below as soon as we know them!

UDFA Signings

• RB Carlos Washington Jr., SE Louisiana

• WR Justin Marshall, Buffalo

• WR Keilahn Harris, Oklahoma Baptist

• DE Ikenna Enechukwu, Rice

• LB Mike Jones Jr., LSU

Rookie minicamp invites

Ed. note: UDFA reports are not considered confirmed or final until reported by the team.