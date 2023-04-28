2023 NFL Draft: Day 2 tracker and all Falcons picks

Day one has come and gone, and day two of the 2023 NFL Draft is here. It’s time for the Falcons to add more talent and build a roster we’re hoping can take them out of a 7-10 rut and into the playoff picture, at minimum.
That all starts shortly, with the Falcons likely at least mulling a trade up to snag some of the compelling talent remaining. Even if they stand still with their second and third round picks, they ought to come away with players who can contribute now and down the line for an improved Falcons team.
We’ll be a little slower with the day two tracker—we’re getting older, after all—but we’ll try to round up all the picks as they happen, especially for Atlanta.
Falcons 2023 draft selections
- Round 1, Pick 8: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas
- Round 2, Pick 44
- Round 3, Pick 75
- Round 4, Pick 110
- Round 4, Pick 113 (from Tennessee)
- Round 7, Pick 224
- Round 7, Pick 225 (from Las Vegas)
Live pick tracker for Day 2
Round 2
32) Pittsburgh Steelers (from Chicago)
33) Houston Texans
34) Arizona Cardinals
35) Indianapolis Colts
36) Los Angeles Rams
37) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)
38) Las Vegas Raiders
39) Carolina Panthers
40) New Orleans Saints
41) Tennessee Titans
42) Green Bay Packers (from Cleveland)
43) New York Jets
44) Atlanta Falcons
45) Green Bay Packers
46) New England Patriots
47) Washington Commanders
48) Detroit Lions
49) Pittsburgh Steelers
50) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51) Miami Dolphins
52) Seattle Seahawks
53) Chicago Bears (from Baltimore)
54) Los Angeles Chargers
55) Detroit Lions (from Minnesota)
56) Jacksonville Jaguars
57) New York Giants
58) Dallas Cowboys
59) Buffalo Bills
60) Cincinnati Bengals
61) Chicago Bears (from San Francisco)
62) Philadelphia Eagles
63) Kansas City Chiefs
Round 3
64) Chicago Bears
65) Houston Texans
66) Philadelphia Eagles (from Arizona)
67) Denver Broncos (from Indianapolis)
68) Denver Broncos
69) Los Angeles Rams
70) Las Vegas Raiders
71) New Orleans Saints
72) Tennessee Titans
73) Houston Texans (from Cleveland)
74) Cleveland Browns (from N.Y. Jets)
75) Atlanta Falcons
76) New England Patriots (from Carolina)
77) Los Angeles Rams (from New England through Miami)
78) Green Bay Packers
79) Indianapolis Colts (from Washington)
80) Pittsburgh Steelers
81) Detroit Lions
82) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
83) Seattle Seahawks
84) Miami Dolphins
85) Los Angeles Chargers
86) Baltimore Ravens
87) Minnesota Vikings
88) Jacksonville Jaguars
89) New York Giants
90) Dallas Cowboys
91) Buffalo Bills
92) Cincinnati Bengals
93) Carolina Panthers (from San Francisco)
94) Arizona Cardinals (from Philadelphia)
95) Kansas City Chiefs
96) Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory Selection)
97) Washington Commanders (Compensatory Selection)
98) Cleveland Browns (Special Compensatory Selection)
99) San Francisco 49ers (Special Compensatory Selection)
100) Las Vegas Raiders (Special Compensatory Selection)
101) San Francisco 49ers (Special Compensatory Selection)
102) San Francisco 49ers (Special Compensatory Selection)
