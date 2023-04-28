2023 NFL Draft: Day 2 tracker and all Falcons picks

Day one has come and gone, and day two of the 2023 NFL Draft is here. It’s time for the Falcons to add more talent and build a roster we’re hoping can take them out of a 7-10 rut and into the playoff picture, at minimum.

That all starts shortly, with the Falcons likely at least mulling a trade up to snag some of the compelling talent remaining. Even if they stand still with their second and third round picks, they ought to come away with players who can contribute now and down the line for an improved Falcons team.

We’ll be a little slower with the day two tracker—we’re getting older, after all—but we’ll try to round up all the picks as they happen, especially for Atlanta.

Falcons 2023 draft selections

Round 1, Pick 8: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

Round 2, Pick 44

Round 3, Pick 75

Round 4, Pick 110

Round 4, Pick 113 (from Tennessee)

Round 7, Pick 224

Round 7, Pick 225 (from Las Vegas)

Live pick tracker for Day 2

Round 2

32) Pittsburgh Steelers (from Chicago)

33) Houston Texans

34) Arizona Cardinals

35) Indianapolis Colts

36) Los Angeles Rams

37) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)

38) Las Vegas Raiders

39) Carolina Panthers

40) New Orleans Saints

41) Tennessee Titans

42) Green Bay Packers (from Cleveland)

43) New York Jets

44) Atlanta Falcons

45) Green Bay Packers

46) New England Patriots

47) Washington Commanders

48) Detroit Lions

49) Pittsburgh Steelers

50) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

51) Miami Dolphins

52) Seattle Seahawks

53) Chicago Bears (from Baltimore)

54) Los Angeles Chargers

55) Detroit Lions (from Minnesota)

56) Jacksonville Jaguars

57) New York Giants

58) Dallas Cowboys

59) Buffalo Bills

60) Cincinnati Bengals

61) Chicago Bears (from San Francisco)

62) Philadelphia Eagles

63) Kansas City Chiefs

Round 3

64) Chicago Bears

65) Houston Texans

66) Philadelphia Eagles (from Arizona)

67) Denver Broncos (from Indianapolis)

68) Denver Broncos

69) Los Angeles Rams

70) Las Vegas Raiders

71) New Orleans Saints

72) Tennessee Titans

73) Houston Texans (from Cleveland)

74) Cleveland Browns (from N.Y. Jets)

75) Atlanta Falcons

76) New England Patriots (from Carolina)

77) Los Angeles Rams (from New England through Miami)

78) Green Bay Packers

79) Indianapolis Colts (from Washington)

80) Pittsburgh Steelers

81) Detroit Lions

82) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

83) Seattle Seahawks

84) Miami Dolphins

85) Los Angeles Chargers

86) Baltimore Ravens

87) Minnesota Vikings

88) Jacksonville Jaguars

89) New York Giants

90) Dallas Cowboys

91) Buffalo Bills

92) Cincinnati Bengals

93) Carolina Panthers (from San Francisco)

94) Arizona Cardinals (from Philadelphia)

95) Kansas City Chiefs

96) Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory Selection)

97) Washington Commanders (Compensatory Selection)

98) Cleveland Browns (Special Compensatory Selection)

99) San Francisco 49ers (Special Compensatory Selection)

100) Las Vegas Raiders (Special Compensatory Selection)

101) San Francisco 49ers (Special Compensatory Selection)

102) San Francisco 49ers (Special Compensatory Selection)