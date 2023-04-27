Falcons reportedly trying to trade back from 8th overall pick

At the kickoff the 2023 NFL Draft, we’re seeing more and more rumors and leaks about the Falcons. While similar to years past where a day or two before the draft, rumors were linking Atlanta to their eventual picks, the same has happened this year as well. Per seemingly every league source, the Falcons want RB Bijan Robinson.

The Falcons also may trade down. That may not preclude Atlanta from nabbing Robinson, but it would provide for better value if taking a running back that early in the draft. Per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Atlanta is one of three teams “active[ly] exploring” a move down.

3 things on the Top 10 ...



1) The Cardinals, Seahawks and Falcons have been active exploring moving down.



2) The Titans have had talks to go to 3 and 8. The Eagles have had talks to go to 5 and 8.



3) What happens at 2 with Houston will factor into whether these deals happen. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 28, 2023

The Cardinals have been heavily linked to trade rumors recently, but the Seattle Seahawks are a newer addition. For the Falcons, Terry Fontenot needs a few things to shake out for another team to want to trade up. A top quarterback unexpectedly sliding would be preferable, but certain top talents, like UGA’s Jalen Carter, could also be looking at a slide to around Atlanta’s pick.

A Carter slide would be best case scenario for Atlanta. An interested team like the Philadelphia Eagles could give up a mid-round pick in exchange for a modest move back. Assuming Robinson is the guy, Atlanta still has a strong chance at landing him even at Philadelphia’s first draft slot.

Without a top player sliding, Atlanta will probably be stuck at 8. The draft isn’t top-heavy enough for too many teams to try to move up.