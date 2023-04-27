When and how to watch the 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft is finally here. All of our mock drafts and offseason projections have finally led us to the main event, as the top players in college football take the stage and find their new NFL homes. The draft is legitimately one of the most fun events in all of sports: it’s (almost) universally positive and is the realization of a lifelong dream for many. There’s also the spectacle and uncertainty to look forward to, particularly for this year’s event.

We’ll be bringing you written coverage here on The Falcoholic, and our Falcoholic Live crew will once again be providing live coverage on our Falcons NFL Draft Party during all three days. If you’re also looking to catch the official TV and/or radio broadcasts, you can find the dates, channels, and start times below. You can check out odds and prop bets for the draft courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

How to watch and listen to the 2023 NFL Draft

Thursday, April 27: Day 1, Round 1

Watch on NFL Network, ESPN, ABC, and ESPN Deportes starting at 8 PM ET . You can also stream the draft on Mobile with NFL+

. You can also stream the draft on Mobile with NFL+ Join our live-streamed Falcons NFL Draft Party starting at 7:30 PM ET

Listen on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Westwood One, and ESPN Radio

Friday, April 28: Day 2, Rounds 2-3

Watch on NFL Network, ESPN, ABC, and ESPN Deportes starting at 7 PM ET . You can also stream the draft on Mobile with NFL+

. You can also stream the draft on Mobile with NFL+ Join our live-streamed Falcons NFL Draft Party starting at 7 PM ET

Listen on SiriusXM NFL Radio and ESPN Radio

Saturday, April 30: Day 3, Rounds 4-7