2023 NFL Draft: Round 1 tracker and all Falcons picks

It’s here! The Atlanta Falcons and 31 other teams we care about far less are about to kick off the 2023 NFL Draft, a chance to bring in young players who could potentially transform the fortunes of their respective franchises.
The Falcons are picking 8th tonight—at least for the moment—and will be looking at improving their team with a potentially elite talent, whether it’s running back Bijan Robinson, cornerback Christian Gonzalez, pass rusher Tyree Wilson, or someone else entirely. We’ll be following along with all the action, as you’d expect.
Below, you’ll find a live tracker for each pick of the night. We will of course have coverage of every move the Falcons make right here on The Falcoholic. You can check out odds for the NFL Draft courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Live pick tracker
1. Carolina Panthers (from Chicago): QB Bryce Young, Alabama
2. Houston Texans: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
3. Houston Texans (from Arizona): EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
4. Indianapolis Colts: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida
5. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver): CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois
6. Arizona Cardinals (from Detroit): OL Paris Johnson, Ohio State
7. Las Vegas Raiders: EDGE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech
8. Atlanta Falcons: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas
9. Philadelphia Eagles (from Chicago): DL Jalen Carter, Georgia
10. Chicago Bears (from Philadelphia): OL Darnell Wright, Tennessee
11. Tennessee Titans: OL Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
12. Detroit Lions (from Arizona): RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
13. Green Bay Packers (from New York): DL Lukas Van Ness, Iowa
14. Pittsburgh Steelers (from New England): OL Broderick Jones, Georgia
15. New York Jets (from Green Bay): Will McDonald, Iowa State
16. Washington Commanders: CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
17. New England Patriots (from Pittsburgh): CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon
18. Detroit Lions: LB Jack Campbell, Iowa
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: DT Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh
20. Seattle Seahawks
21. Los Angeles Chargers
22. Baltimore Ravens
23. Minnesota Vikings
24. Jacksonville Jaguars
25. New York Giants
26. Dallas Cowboys
27. Buffalo Bills
28. Cincinnati Bengals
29. New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver)
30. Philadelphia Eagles
31. Kansas City Chiefs
Falcons 2023 draft selections
- Round 1, Pick 8:
- Round 2, Pick 44
- Round 3, Pick 75
- Round 4, Pick 110
- Round 4, Pick 113 (from Tennessee)
- Round 7, Pick 224
- Round 7, Pick 225 (from Las Vegas)
Loading comments...