2023 NFL Draft: Round 1 tracker and all Falcons picks

It’s here! The Atlanta Falcons and 31 other teams we care about far less are about to kick off the 2023 NFL Draft, a chance to bring in young players who could potentially transform the fortunes of their respective franchises.

The Falcons are picking 8th tonight—at least for the moment—and will be looking at improving their team with a potentially elite talent, whether it’s running back Bijan Robinson, cornerback Christian Gonzalez, pass rusher Tyree Wilson, or someone else entirely. We’ll be following along with all the action, as you’d expect.

Below, you’ll find a live tracker for each pick of the night. We will of course have coverage of every move the Falcons make right here on The Falcoholic. You can check out odds for the NFL Draft courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Live pick tracker

1. Carolina Panthers (from Chicago): QB Bryce Young, Alabama

2. Houston Texans: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

3. Houston Texans (from Arizona): EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

4. Indianapolis Colts: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

5. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver): CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

6. Arizona Cardinals (from Detroit): OL Paris Johnson, Ohio State

7. Las Vegas Raiders: EDGE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

8. Atlanta Falcons: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

9. Philadelphia Eagles (from Chicago): DL Jalen Carter, Georgia

10. Chicago Bears (from Philadelphia): OL Darnell Wright, Tennessee

11. Tennessee Titans: OL Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

12. Detroit Lions (from Arizona): RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

13. Green Bay Packers (from New York): DL Lukas Van Ness, Iowa

14. Pittsburgh Steelers (from New England): OL Broderick Jones, Georgia

15. New York Jets (from Green Bay): Will McDonald, Iowa State

16. Washington Commanders: CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

17. New England Patriots (from Pittsburgh): CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

18. Detroit Lions: LB Jack Campbell, Iowa

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: DT Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh

20. Seattle Seahawks

21. Los Angeles Chargers

22. Baltimore Ravens

23. Minnesota Vikings

24. Jacksonville Jaguars

25. New York Giants

26. Dallas Cowboys

27. Buffalo Bills

28. Cincinnati Bengals

29. New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver)

30. Philadelphia Eagles

31. Kansas City Chiefs

Falcons 2023 draft selections