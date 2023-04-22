Arthur Blank’s foundation reaches $1 billion giving milestone

Since 1995, The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation has given back to communities throughout the country, predominantly in Georgia and Montana. Founded by Arthur M. Blank, team owner of the Atlanta Falcons since 2002, the foundation has invested in improving lives and bettering communities.

Recently, a milestone was reached by The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, which serves as an example of his philanthropic efforts for more than two decades — $1 billion worth of giving. The $1 billion community investment has supported nonprofits working on a range of issues. In the early years of the foundation, this included early childhood education, parks, arts, health and fitness programs, and more. Over time, the foundation has supported more than 3,500 nonprofits and has granted more than $670 million in Georgia and more than $28 million in Montana.

“We are proud to have reached this significant milestone, but this moment is truly a testament to the dedicated service of the thousands of nonprofits we’ve supported over the past two and a half decades,” said Arthur M. Blank, via the foundation website. “I’m thankful for every current and former associate and board member of the foundation who helped us reach this point, and I know that together with our grantee partners we can continue making a meaningful difference in the lives of others. I look forward to what’s to come and the continued impact we will all make together.”

Recent grants by The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation include:

$3 million to Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta to support its Rising Together campaign to serve more children, more often, with greater impact

$1 million to CARE USA for its Humanitarian Surge Fund, which enables the rapid deployment of staff, equipment and resources when emergencies strike, delivering aid that saves lives while paving the way for long-term recovery

$500,000 from the AMB West Community Fund, a committee funded by the foundation and led by associates at Blank’s ranches in Paradise Valley, Montana, that invests in the local community

$1 million from the Molly Blank Fund to support PJ Library, which provides free books to more than 600,000 Jewish children

$500,000 to The Carter Center to support its Georgia mental health program, as part of the foundation’s new Mental Health & Well-Being giving area

$9.25 million to Energy Foundation to inform policy makers about the benefits of clean energy markets and commitments across regions, as part of the foundation’s new Environment giving area

$1.04 million to Westside Future Fund to support the production of permanently affordable rental housing as part of the foundation’s recent $2.4 million in grants to increase financial security and affordable housing for legacy residents in Atlanta’s historic Westside

In his book, “Good Company” which you can read my review of by clicking here, Arthur Blank discusses the importance of giving back to the community and how it helps spread opportunities for those who can run with it.

“I deeply believe that we live in an abundant world—one in which there is enough for everyone,” Blank said. “Humanity is rich in ingenuity, talent, and resources. As a species, we have proven our resilience time and time again, and we continue to make measurable improvements on a global and national scale in lifting people out of poverty, providing education, and opening doors of opportunity.”

The impact Blank has had in the Atlanta-area community alone is noticeable. In 2020, the foundation made a $200 million donation to Children’s Healthcare in Atlanta, the largest healthcare project in the history of Georgia, with The Arthur M. Blank Hospital expected to open its doors in 2025. The foundation has had a positive impact, and I do look forward to what more it will do for the community as we head into the future.