Falcons Reacts Survey: What position should Atlanta target with in the first round of the NFL Draft?

We’re just over a week away from the NFL Draft, and this is the most excited I’ve been about the draft in a hot minute. The excitement stems from this regime making what I feel are strong first-round selections and adding solid players consistently in the past two drafts, plus the team’s smart additions in this free agency period.

It seems like y’all are pretty excited, too. I asked a similar question in an open thread on Sunday, and our readers had so many interesting takes. I’m really looking forward to seeing the results of this one.

What position should the Falcons target with their first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft? Weigh in via our survey below, and tell us why you voted the way you did in the comment section. Check back later this week for the results!