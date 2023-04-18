2023 NFL Scouting Report: Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson

Tyree Wilson, a native of Henderson, Texas, actually started his career at Texas A&M coming out of West Rusk High School. A red shirt freshman while in College Station, he saw his first live reps in his second year with the Aggies before eventually transferring to Texas Tech.

In his senior year with the Red Raiders, Wilson really impressed, as he amassed 14 tackles for loss and 7 sacks. One of the more athletically gifted EDGE rushers in the draft, Tyree Wilson is truly getting started in regards to realizing his considerable potential.

We’re taking an in-depth look at Tyree Wilson and why the Falcons, who have added to their pass rush group but still need impact players, could be interested in him.

The Basics

Player Height/Weight: 6’6” – 271 lbs

Games Watched: at NC State(2022), vs. Texas(2022), at TCU(2022)

Strengths

Unique and elite blend of size, athleticism and speed

Truly elite length and wingspan

Very good functional strength

Scheme versatile; can play from the inside out

Plays with a chip on his shoulder

Shows the ability to be dominant when on his game

Knows how to use his length to stack and shed linemen with relative ease

Excellent at holding at the point of attack and maintaining gap integrity in the running game

Shows the athleticism to be very effective at attacking gaps on stunts and twists

Has shown a powerful bull rush that takes tackles for a ride

Possesses a potentially lethal inside stab move, shortening the path to the QB

Uses length and athleticism to make tackles in space

Shows incredible hustle during back side pursuit

Once a lane has been cleared to the quarterback, able to close in a hurry

Weaknesses

Not incredibly quick off the ball

Due to his height, shows inconsistencies with his pad level

Not overly bendy around the edge

Needs to be quicker with his initial punch off the snap

Needs development with his overall hand usage

To be an effective rusher, needs to fully develop primary and secondary pass rush moves

Tyree Wilson is definitely one of the most gifted athletes of the EDGE rushers in the 2023 draft class from a size, speed, and length perspective. He will already give the team that drafts him a stout run defender, but he needs refinement and development in the pass rush department.

However, he has all the tools needed from a prospect’s perspective to be highly successful in the league. He also has a level of versatility that can be utilized by putting him at different techniques along the defensive line. The Falcons are undoubtedly interested in what Wilson has to offer, given that positional versatility, length, power and toughness are all attributes that are coveted by the Falcons brass. Add in the fact that there’s now a defensive line guru at defensive coordinator in Ryan Nielsen that covets linemen with certain physical attributes, and you have a pretty nice marriage between team and player.

At this point, the only question that needs to be asked is that if Wilson will be available at eighth overall when the Falcons pick in the NFL Draft. If the draft falls where Tyree Wilson is available, I don’t see many instances where Terry Fontenot passes on him.