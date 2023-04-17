Falcons sign OL Ethan Greenidge

Atlanta’s still not done adding to the roster ahead of the draft, as they’ve picked up a versatile former Saints offensive lineman to provide depth and competition for a line where depth and competition are still major needs.

The signing was announced by Ethan Greenidge’s representation on Twitter Monday morning.

Greenidge, 25, last appeared in a regular season game back in 2020, when he played 15 games for New Orleans. As Aaron Freeman notes, the versatility is likely a major factor here, as Greenidge has played every position but center at some point his football career.

#Falcons add OT/OG Ethan Greenidge. Former Saints OL that has playing time experience at 4 of 5 positions (all except center) https://t.co/dn5GPwCwxx — Aaron Freeman (@falcfans) April 17, 2023

That will likely translate to Greenidge pushing to make this roster as an emergency option at multiple positions, and if he fares very well he could be the first man up in case of injury at one or two of them. Adding a young player who might be able to wear many hats (helmets?) is a good move ahead of the draft and a summer of competition, and we’ll see if Greenidge can stick heading into Week 1.

Give him a warm welcome to Atlanta, if you would!