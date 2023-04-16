What position should be the Falcons’ top priority in the 2023 NFL Draft?

The 2023 draft is less than two weeks away, and after a busy and productive free agency for the Falcons, it’s time to see how they round out this offseason with draft picks. Our writers answered this question earlier this week, and now we want to hear from y’all — what position do you think the Falcons need to focus on in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft?

I tend to agree with Matt, and would love to see the Falcons come away with a quality edge rusher. But that may just be habit after like a decade and a half of wishing for a real pass rush, and the Falcons have made some moves to shore up the line in free agency. Plus, they do still have some other areas of concern on the roster.

The Falcons also had the eighth overall pick last year, and landed Drake London, who should be a key target for Desmond Ridder in 2023. The previous season, they held the No. 4 pick and brought in Kyle Pitts, the unicorn tight end we’d all like to see more of this season. Left guard is still a big question mark. Cornerback’s not off the table despite the addition of former No. 3 pick Jeff Okudah via trade this week. Honestly, I just hope whoever they land in the first round is good enough to help keep them from picking in the top 10 yet again in 2024.

What do you want to see the Falcons do in the first round? Trade up? Trade back? Which position should they prioritize? Do you have a player in mind you think is a perfect fit? Share your thoughts and talk through it in the comments.