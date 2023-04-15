2023 NFL Scouting Report: Texas Running Back Bijan Robinson

Bijan Robinson hails from Tuscon, Arizona, coming into Texas as one of the top recruits in the country. While playing at his high school of Salpoint Catholic High School, Robinson set a state record by rushing for over 7000 yards and 114 touchdowns. Robinson came in as a contributor for the Longhorns as a true freshman, and he quickly became quite an offensive weapon for the Longhorns.

In his final season at Texas, Robinson rushed for 1,580 yards and scored 18 touchdowns. Robinson’s highly productive season ultimately ended in him earning the Doan Walker Award, which is awarded to the nation’s top running back.

Let’s take a look at Bijan Robinson and why the Falcons might be interested in him.

The Basics

Player Height/Weight: 5”11” - 215 lbs

Games Watched: vs Alabama (2022), vs. TCU(2022), vs. Kansas State(2022)

Strengths

Built like a tank with a low center of gravity

True three down back

Outstanding character traits and work ethic

Due to low center of gravity, has amazing contact balance

Scheme versatile (gap or zone)

Very instinctive and natural runner

Finishes runs with authority

Highly athletic and elusive in space

Exhibits loads of patience allowing plays to develop then attacks

An innate ability of varying footwork and pace that can get him at top speed in a hurry

Plenty of long speed that leads to explosive plays at any spot on the field

Soft and natural hands in the passing game with the ability to be lined up in multiple spots

Very reliable in regards to ball security

Shows good route running ability

Willing blocker in the passing game

Weaknesses

Will often look for more running lanes instead of just finishing his runs

While a willing blocker, needs to work on technique and consistency

Needs to stay within himself at times and take what he’s given instead of looking for the big play

Bijan Robinson is the best running back draft prospect to come out since Saquon Barkley. In my opinion, he runs a little tougher than Barkley did coming out of Penn State. Robinson is indeed one of the elite prospects of the 2023 NFL Draft class, and the sky is the limit with his ability.

When he’s on the field, defenses have to account for him in any and every way, considering he can burn a defense through the air and on the ground. There are inevitably grumblings when it comes to drafting an running back in the top 10 due to positional value. However, Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith have shown multiple times that they are not your conventional thinkers when it comes to drafting talent, and that they love their offensive weapons.

Bijan Robinson is an offensive weapon, period. If the Falcons choose to stand pat at pick #8, Falcons fans have to prepare themselves for the possibility that Bijan will be strongly considered given that Fontenot has been on record as saying he believes in acquiring good football players, regardless of position. If they do, Atlanta’s ground game will be something to behold.