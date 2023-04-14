Falcons sign OLB Bud Dupree to one-year deal

The Atlanta Falcons continued adding to their defense and making moves in the free agency market ahead of the draft, this time signing former first round pick Alvin “Bud” Dupree to a 1-year contract, worth up to $5 million.

Dupree will spend his eighth NFL season in Atlanta, with the news coming from WSB TV’s Zach Klein. The move was teased by Falcons legend Terance Mathis this morning, as well.

Per NFL source ... outside linebacker Bud Dupree has agreed to terms on a 1 year deal with the Atlanta Falcons — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) April 14, 2023

Dupree was drafted out of Kentucky with the 22nd overall pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was one of the first pass rushers off the board that year, along with Vic Beasley. who was taken in the top 10 by the Falcons. In six years with Pittsburgh, Dupree totaled 39.5 sacks, with his last two seasons there being his most productive where he had 19.5 of those sacks in 27 total games.

Dupree spent the past two seasons with the Titans, where he played a total of 22 games and registered 7.0 sacks. Health has been a concern of late as he has played in just 11 total games in each of the past three seasons.

The University of Kentucky alum will join a Falcons pass rush rotation which features young upstarts now balanced with some veteran contributors in the form of Arnold Ebiketie, DeAngelo Malone and Calais Campbell. If Dupree can stay healthy, he could be a valued contributor in helping what has been the NFL’s least ferocious pass rush over the past few years.