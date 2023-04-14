Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Friday, Apr. 14

Welcome to Friday, and welcome to Falcoholinks. Dive on in for a healthy helping of news and notes you may have missed from Falcondom.

Falcons snag CB Jeff Okudah for a fifth-round pick

By far the Falcons’ headline of the week was the team’s acquisition of former third-overall pick, cornerback Jeff Okudah, from the Detroit Lions. Okudah, drafted in 2020 out of Ohio State University, has seen injuries beset his early career — and the Falcons are hoping a change of scenery can unlock the tantalizing skill he displayed in college.

With Jeff Okudah in the fold, Atlanta now has 12 cornerbacks on the roster — and beyond A.J. Terrell, the starting situation gets a bit murky.

The gang over at The Falcoholic Live discussed the Okudah trade in their latest episode and tacked on a live mock draft for added measure.

WR KhaDarel Hodge brought back on one-year deal

Wide receiver and special teamer KhaDarel Hodge will be back in the fold for the 2023 season. Hodge won a spot on the final 53 in last year’s Training Camp, and Atlanta liked what they saw enough last season to ink him to a one-year deal.

Hodge’s true value comes from his special teams production, where he led the team with nine tackles last year.

What does this season hold for CP?

Cordarrelle Patterson has established himself as Atlanta’s everyman. Need a kickoff return? Handled. Fancy a stretch run? He’s on it. Pass down the seam? Taken care of. Patterson has transformed his career trajectory in Atlanta, so we looked forward to see what this coming season may hold for the Falcons’ Swiss army knife.

Roundtable: Remaining draft needs

The Atlanta Falcons have been extremely active during free agency, which feels weird to say. Former GM Thomas Dimitroff tied this team to the train tracks of Cap Hell like a cartoon villain, and only now has the new regime been able to finagle their way out of the tethers.

With many key moves already made, what’s left for the Falcons to address in the 2023 NFL Draft? Our team of writers discussed in this week’s roundtable.