Falcons trade for Jeff Okudah and Live Mock Draft: The Falcoholic Live, Ep237

Fellow Falcoholics, welcome to episode 237 of The Falcoholic Live! The 2023 NFL Draft is only a few weeks away, and the Atlanta Falcons are still making moves. On tonight’s episode, host Kevin Knight kicks things off with a big announcement about the future of the show before diving into a discussion of the trade for cornerback Jeff Okudah and the re-signing of special teams ace wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge. Then we dive into a fan favorite: our first LIVE mock draft of the 2023 season!

Watch the stream below or on YouTube beginning at 8:00 PM ET

You can also listen to all of our video shows in an audio-only podcast format, available on all your favorite podcast platforms or by using the player below. The podcast typically posts the morning after the live show records.

If you’re interested in supporting the show, check out our Patreon page to unlock access to exclusive perks including Patron Q&A sessions, Discord perks, live shout-outs and more!

Be sure to check out the new community Discord server here! Come chat with your fellow Falcons fans about the show, the team, the NFL draft, and more.

You can watch the show here on The Falcoholic, but we recommend watching on YouTube for the best experience—including full 1080p HD video and access to the live Q&A in the chat. You can also access the show using your smart TV or device using the YouTube app for the real big-screen experience!

We hope you enjoy the show! If you have comments, we’d love to hear them. Send them to us on Twitter (@FalcoholicLive), leave them below, or e-mail the show at falcoholiclive@gmail.com.

Thanks for watching!